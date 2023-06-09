Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Leave them there or do something with them? They're a help, not a hindrance | Eco News

By Andrew McAlister
Updated June 10 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A carpet of leaves in Machattie Park.
A carpet of leaves in Machattie Park.

RECENTLY I saw a car half buried in leaves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.