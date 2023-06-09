RECENTLY I saw a car half buried in leaves.
There it stood on the side of the street with a naked tree overhead.
It was early morning and I wondered what the owner of the car would make of it. Would they curse the tree? Would they smile? Would they bring out the leaf blower?
The falling leaves of autumn can reveal something of our relationship with nature. Are these leaves nothing more than a hindrance? Or do we see them as a necessary part of the food and carbon cycles of which we are all a part?
If the road was not below them, if the concrete was not there, if the manicured lawn was somewhere else, these leaves would simply decompose.
Insects would become food for birds and lizards. Caterpillars would become moths and butterflies thanks to the leaves' protection. Soil would be infused with carbon.
The reality of our city life, with its hard surfaces and dedicated lawns, means that falling leaves have lost their immediate place.
It is up to us to help the cycle of life along. What can be done?
If you have a garden, use them for mulch. It will mean less weeds and less work in spring.
If you have a lawn, why not try this experiment: run the mower over them without the grass catcher. Then simply leave the newly mulched leaves on the lawn.
Those who compost already know how valuable dead leaves are for composting.
You don't need a garden to compost. Choose a spot in the yard or on the balcony and add leaves to your kitchen waste.
Composting is easy. For directions on how to compost and what to use, head to websites from Better Homes and Gardens or Gardening Australia.
Once the compost is ready, bag it up and give it away; maybe leave it under the tree that gave you the leaves in the first place with a sign saying, "Free Compost".
If you want to make a bit of money, maybe ask for a gold coin donation. We recycle cans and bottles for money, why not leaves?
A liveable city is not just about well-placed infrastructure. It's also about how we live with nature.
What we do with leaves says something about how we value trees and their place in our lives.
