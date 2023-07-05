VIVABILITY and Bathurst Bulldogs are joining forces to give adults with disabilities an opportunity to play competitive sport.
They are preparing to launch a rugby skills program, which will teach adults with disabilities the fundamental skills needed to play the game.
The program will be led by coaches and players from the Bathurst Bulldogs, while Vivability will provide sponsorship.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham said there are quite a number of opportunities for children with disabilities to get involved in sport, but for adults the options are far more limited.
"From my perspective, I think that adults with disabilities is the group that's kind of missed out, because when they were kids they just didn't have the sporting options," he said.
"Kids with disabilities now do. I think we do a lot better in that space, so we wanted to provide opportunities to adults with disabilities of all ages and sexes."
The skills program will run over six weeks from July 19, with sessions every Wednesday between 1pm and 2pm.
Bathurst Bulldogs club president Phill Newton said participants will learn the foundations of rugby.
"We should be pretty right to do just the basic rugby skills and build on that each week," he said.
"We'll put a program together. Our coaches will do that - they're qualified to do that - and then we'll implement that through the help of some of our players who want to get involved."
It's hoped the skills program can spawn a modified competition for people with disabilities next season.
The upcoming skills program is open to adults with disabilities who want to give the sport a try. They do not need to be clients of Vivability.
"We want people with disabilities from across the Bathurst region to be able to participate and feel that they can," Mr Packham said.
"We want great numbers so we can actually progress to the next stage next year with a modified competition."
To sign up, contact Vivability on 6301 9502.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.