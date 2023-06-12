IT'S hard to imagine that after a pair of devastating losses to start the Peter McDonald Premiership season that we'd reach the midway point of the competition and still be able to call Bathurst Panthers a very competitive team.
Yes, they're still not looking like the force they were towards the end of the standalone Group 10 days, but they now look like a team capable of troubling anyone when they put it all together.
Through seven rounds of this year's PMP competition Panthers have won three games to position themselves fourth in the Group 10 conference.
Getting a read on where Panthers sit in the pecking order has been difficult.
One week they're pushing competition leaders Mudgee Dragons to the limit in a 24-22 defeat at Glen Willow Stadium while another they're just scraping past a struggling Lithgow Workies side 24-22 at home.
The team's 16-12 loss to Orange Hawks was the most concerning of the Panthers' games since their big losses to Dubbo CYMS and Parkes Spacemen at the start of the season.
The constant errors and questionable decision making late into their sets let them down throughout the game, and it was something that needed swift addressing.
They did that for much of the game against Workies, but on that occasion it was their defence that almost let them down.
All those issues were handled much better in the game against the Dragons, and even though it didn't result in a win it definitely alleviated some fears.
The upcoming back-to-back fixtures of Forbes Magpies and Wellington Cowboys is a brutal test for the Panthers after the long weekend break.
Forbes might be sitting at the bottom of the Group 11 ladder but they're recent big performance against leaders Dubbo CYMS - a 24-20 loss - has shown that they're up for the fight.
Then there's the ever resurgent Cowboys who have been one of the biggest excitement machines of the competition in 2023.
If Panthers play like they did against the Dragons then they can trouble anyone.
Was it a one-off moment or a sign of things to come?
As it stands, Panthers are trending towards a top four finish in the Group 10 conference but it's unclear how much of an impact this team can make in the finals at its current level.
The recent addition of Brady Cheshire will be a welcome boost to the forward pack and a recovered Blake Lawson will put some spark into the backs.
If they were more consistent I'd be willing to give Panthers a B grading but we need to see more of the team at their best before that happens.
We'll know more over the coming month.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
