STATE borders were still repelling outsiders, coronavirus vaccines were just rolling out and Coalition governments were in power at the federal and state levels.
And on June 10, 2021, Bathurst woke to its best snow in almost six years.
It will be two years tomorrow since the city's last big whiteout, when snow fell on city backyards, settled on cars in the street and, of course, covered large parts of Mount Panorama.
It was, suffice to say, a photographer's dream, but it also caused chaos on the roads, closing part of Bells Line and the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange, among other routes.
It was also the best fall of snow in many parts of Bathurst since the famous overnight dump of July 2015.
While snow in Bathurst city is unusual, it's a reasonably regular occurrence in nearby high altitude areas.
Yetholme received a dusting as recently as a month ago, while snow fell in the Blue Mountains and ice closed Bells Line of Road and the Great Western Highway on August 24 last year.
Bathurst also got snow on June 1, 2022, but it was light and fell only on parts of Mount Panorama.
And as for the chances of seeing the white stuff this winter? They might not be as good as recent years.
In announcing this week that it was moving from an El Nino watch to an El Nino alert, the Bureau of Meteorology said there was around a 70 per cent chance of the weather pattern developing this year.
During El Nino, according to the bureau, there is a higher chance of drier weather in eastern Australia and it's more likely to be warmer than usual for the southern two-thirds of Australia.
Possible changes during an El Nino also include an increased bushfire danger in south-eastern Australia and decreased alpine snow depths.
Last week, the bureau forecast almost all of NSW and the ACT is likely to have below average rainfall this winter and all of NSW is highly likely to have above average daytime temperatures for winter.
