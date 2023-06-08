THE long weekend is often a quieter time for the Peter McDonald Premiership but the Bathurst Panthers have made a move that's loud enough to make everyone take notice.
As the Panthers try to keep touch with the top of the Group 10 ladder they've received a big boost with the signing of former club junior Brady Cheshire.
Cheshire, who most recently played NSW Cup with Mounties in 2021 alongside his younger brother Riley, gives the Panthers' forward pack an X-factor they've craved throughout a mixed start to their PMP campaign.
The forward - who shapes up as flexible first or second row option - was a former Group 10 under 18s premiership winning alongside the likes of current Panthers first graders Jake Betts and Doug Hewitt.
Cheshire was approached by Panthers to play at the start of the season but wasn't keen at the time to hop on board.
That changed after a couple of visits to their matches.
"I was a bit unsure. I'm at that age where I'm looking to see how the body's holding up, but I'm so happy to be back at Panthers, especially with a few of my mates," he said.
"They got in contact with me at the start of the year but I wasn't interested at that point. I went to watch a few games, got itchy feet, and here we are.
"I played a few games of NSW Cup with Mounties ... and I was still open to playing league again, but just wanted some time away to do a couple of other things. I'm really into my motorbikes, and it was good to spend a bit of time with that."
Cheshire moved across to cross-city rivals St Pat's at the start of the 2015 season alongside his brother, enjoyed a stint as co-coach of the Saints alongside Kurt Hancock, and jumped across to the Blayney Bears in 2018.
He gained valuable experience during his short stint with Mounties and is keen to apply that to his next adventure with the Panthers.
"I'll probably play either front or second row, just floating around there," he said.
"I can helping Dougy out there in the second row but I'm more than happy to play wherever I'm needed.
"I just want to bring my experience into the team. I know they've got a couple of young guys in the side so hopefully I can give them a few pointers."
Cheshire joins Panthers at an interesting time for the Bathurst squad, who sit at four wins from their seven games midway through the season.
The team haven't sewn up a top four spot with that record, and Cheshire's experience might be what the Panthers need to get them across the line.
Panthers player-coach Betts was excited to see Cheshire link back up with his junior club.
"It's pretty special getting him back. He's local junior who has spent some time away from the club, so we're thrilled to get his signature. He's a big body and an old head who will bring aggression and experience to our younger pack," he said.
"I reached out to him at the start of the year, but he wasn't overly interested in coming back, but he's had a change of heart.
"He's been around the block a few times and knows what it takes to win big games of footy so that experience is invaluable for us. Hopefully we can make a run at the back end of the season, and Lawso [Blake Lawson] is close to coming back as well.
"We've got a young forward pack who have done a great job, who are going to be first graders for some time to come, but we needed that older head who's a no-nonsense footy player."
Cheshire will make his Panthers return away to the Forbes Magpies on June 25.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.