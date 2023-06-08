Western Advocate
Brady Cheshire signs on for Bathurst Panthers midway through 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Alexander Grant
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 12:00pm
THE long weekend is often a quieter time for the Peter McDonald Premiership but the Bathurst Panthers have made a move that's loud enough to make everyone take notice.

