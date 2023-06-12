A MAN who lied to police for over an hour has told a court he drove without a valid licence because of a bad case of asthma.
Keiran James Temple, 46, of Trunkey Road, Georges Plains, was before Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and giving a false name to police.
Police documents before the court said Temple was behind the wheel of a white Nissan Navara heading south along Vale Road in Bathurst at about 2.15pm on March 4, 2023 when he was spotted by police.
Officers said they saw Temple - who was yet to be identified - park in a business driveway before he got out of his car and walked around while on the phone.
Police said they went up to Temple and asked for his licence and he said he had "left it at home".
According to the police documents, Temple then gave police the name of a different person with a Queensland licence after he was asked to identify himself.
Using the details given by Temple, police searched their system and asked him to confirm the listed address on the licence, but he couldn't.
Suspecting Temple was lying, police searched his car and found a licence with his correct details.
"Trust me, I am not lying to you. I swear on his oath. I am not lying to you sir," Temple said, according to the police documents.
Police said they found Temple's licence was disqualified from February 8 to May 1, 2023 in Bathurst Local Court for a mid-range drink-driving charge.
After more than an hour, Temple confirmed his identity.
A self-represented Temple told the court during sentencing that he was suffering from a severe case of asthma and made the "poor choice" to drive to get help.
"I got home and had a couple of cold beers ... I was feeling better after a shower but as time went on, I knew it was time to get to a hospital," Temple said.
"It was a bit of a panicked situation. I don't know how long it would've been for an ambulance to get out to me, so I drove."
After listening to Temple's explanation, Magistrate C Longley placed him on a conditional release order for 12 months.
He was also fined $300.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.