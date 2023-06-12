Western Advocate
Keiran James Temple, 46, of Trunkey Road, Georges Plains, in Bathurst Court for giving police fake name

By Court Reporter
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Bathurst Courthouse, where Keiran James Temple was sentenced. File picture
A MAN who lied to police for over an hour has told a court he drove without a valid licence because of a bad case of asthma.

