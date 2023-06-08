EARLIER departure times could make flights more attractive if Bathurst can secure a new airline to replace FlyPelican.
It was revealed on Wednesday, June 7 that FlyPelican would cease its flights between Bathurst and Sydney from July 14, 2023.
The news comes less than a year after the airline arrived in Bathurst, taking over the route in September, 2022 following the departure of Regional Express Airlines (REX) several months earlier.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry, who was among those pushing for a new airline with a daily return service in 2022, said he was disappointed FlyPelican couldn't continue to operate the route.
"I think all parties involved were hoping the route would become sustainable over time, but that just hasn't eventuated," he said.
"Council believed there was a market for a RPT service and selected FlyPelican through our EOI process, and did so in good faith, and supported them in marketing the service and helping passenger loads increase.
"Obviously, it hasn't increased to a point that FlyPelican are comfortable in continuing a service here, so I guess it comes back to, 'If you don't use it, you lose it'.
"All airlines are based on demand and FlyPelican is no different."
While grateful that flights to Sydney were reinstated in 2022, Cr Fry said the departure times from Bathurst were an issue.
He said people in the business and medical communities would have flown more frequently if the plane left the Bathurst airport at 6am, but the later departure times meant they had to make other arrangements.
It was a situation he too found himself in.
"I used the service a couple of times. Like other professionals, I suppose, sometimes the schedule didn't suit and sometimes it was easier to jump in the car and drive to Sydney," Cr Fry said.
"I'm a firsthand experience and a testament to those favourable schedules that we really require for Bathurst to make an airline work here."
Should a new airline be interested in coming to Bathurst, he said earlier departure times and later return times would help the route become sustainable.
"I personally believe if they manage to get good slots and good times out of Bathurst and into Sydney, and a schedule that suits professionals and that market, then I think an airline would go well here," he said.
At this stage, Cr Fry would like to see council "test the market one more time" and launch a new expressions of interest (EOI) campaign to find a replacement for FlyPelican.
"When we launched the EOI process, we did have a discussion with a few different airlines who were keen on submitting applications for that EOI process, so if we decide to go down the EOI route again I'm sure there will be airlines out there that may be interested," he said.
Should another carrier be found, he said council would need to work closely with them to come up with a service that meets the needs of Bathurst, ensuring it is sustainable long-term.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
