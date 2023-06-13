A 28-year-old woman who has been caught behind the wheel while disqualified a number of times has been fined after her latest indiscretion.
Kirsty Anne Islip of Hen and Chicken Lane, Evans Plains was found guilty in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 of driving while disqualified.
According to police documents before the court, officers were doing patrols of South Bathurst at around 11pm on April 25, 2023 when they saw an orange Ford Ranger stop outside of a house known by police.
A short time later, police say they saw the vehicle - driven by Islip - travelling along Lloyds Road in South Bathurst.
Police said they stopped the car on Havannah Street and saw Islip in the driver's seat with a male passenger.
Islip told police that despite knowing her licence was disqualified, she was driving to visit a friend and drop her passenger to the police station.
According to the police documents, police did checks on Islip's licence and found that she had been caught behind the wheel three times in the last three months while disqualified.
Magistrate C Longley read through court documents before he found the charge against Islip proven.
She was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.
