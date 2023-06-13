Western Advocate
Kirsty Anne Islip, 28, of Hen and Chicken Lane, Evans Plains, in Bathurst Court for driving while disqualified

By Court Reporter
Updated June 13 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:00pm
File picture
A 28-year-old woman who has been caught behind the wheel while disqualified a number of times has been fined after her latest indiscretion.

