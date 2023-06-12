ST PAT'S are flying at the moment, but a testing fortnight will tell if they're the real deal or pretenders.
The blue and whites are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak, the best active winning streak in the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP).
Those four wins in a row have come against some lowly opposition (48-20 win over Lithgow and 42-12 over Orange CYMS), but an away 42-10 win over a previously undefeated Mudgee raised a few eyebrows.
It was a result that showed that on their day, Saints can beat anyone in this competition.
But there are signs that Saints can be caught out, although their poor lapses in 2023 came early on in the season.
They leaked a considerable amount of points against Nyngan in a 33-32 win in the opening round, then suffered a loss to Wellington the following week, before falling to local rivals Panthers, who themselves had an awful start to the season.
But St Pat's are finally coming good.
They're scoring points and scoring them well, at an average of 33.29 points a game, the second-best in PMP behind Dubbo CYMS.
Defensively, they've also improved after a slow start. They conceded an average of 24.5 points a game in their opening four games, but in their last three, they've conceded at an average of just 9.33 points
And, like the majority of last year, they've avoided major injuries, an issue that has plagued them for years.
Skipper Zac Merritt is fit and firing, Lee McClintock is back in the squad, Noah Griffiths is commanding the troops around the paddock from five-eight and hooker Hayden Bolam currently leads the Group 10 best and fairest, the same award he took out in 2022.
But Saints' next two games will be telling.
Games against Parkes and Macquarie in consecutive weeks, who both compete in the stronger Group 11 conference, will bring the best out of Saints.
They win those games, they're the real deal.
Parkes are flying in the Group 11 conference, sitting in second behind heavyweights Dubbo CYMS, while the Raiders are feeling good after beating the Spacemen in their last hit out on June 4.
Following the back-to-back Group 11 clashes, St Pat's will only face Group 10 opposition in the run home, with matches against Orange CYMS (July 8), Panthers (July 16), Lithgow (July 30), Mudgee (August 6) and Hawks (August 13).
In all honesty, St Pat's should make light work of CYMS and Lithgow and there's no reason they can repeat their success against Mudgee and Hawks.
That local derby on July 16 could be one of the best in years, with Panthers getting better each and every week, after a horrendous start to the 2023 season.
But we also have to talk about the draw.
Any team that gets away without having to play Dubbo CYMS and Forbes Magpies is lucky, no doubt about it.
The blue and whites will avoid playing two of the best clubs in the competition, until at least finals.
And yes, Forbes may be last in Group 11, but they aren't being flogged every week.
You look through their results, game-by-game and you realise that the ladder isn't a fair reflection on Magpies.
It actually shows just how competitive Group 11 is.
But if you have a look at Group 10, there's no sugar-coating it, Lithgow and Orange CYMS are struggling big time.
Saints, Mudgee, Panthers and Hawks should not be dropping points against those two teams.
But all St Pat's can do is play what's in front of them.
And at the moment, they're doing a cracking job.
Could they win their first top-flight grand final since 2014?
Time will tell, but they're doing everything right at the moment.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.