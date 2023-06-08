Western Advocate
Danielle Plummer and her brother will both represent Central West

By Tom Barber
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 1:30pm
Dubbo's Danielle Plummer is used to having to watch her brother run out for the Bathurst Bulldogs in the Blowes Cup, but this weekend, the pair will both represent Central West at the NSW Rugby Country Championships.

