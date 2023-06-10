2MCE community radio is seeking new volunteers for our long-running Talking Newspaper program.
Presented for over 40 years, the Talking Newspaper is a radio reading service for people with a print disability.
We read articles from our local newspapers, the Western Advocate and Central Western Daily, live on air from noon to 1pm each weekday.
This community service keeps listeners in Bathurst and Orange up to date with local news and sport.
It is not only for listeners with a print disability, but also for those who may not get the time to read the local newspapers in full. We also read out the daily funeral notices as part of this service.
As a Talking Newspaper volunteer, you will be provided with all the training you need to present the program.
This includes marking up your script, how to develop rapport with listeners, on-air presentation skills and microphone technique.
You will also learn how to operate our studio panel.
You will be paired with an experienced Talking Newspaper volunteer to present the program.
It is a fantastic way to meet like-minded people who love supporting their local community.
The Talking Newspaper is a great entry point into community broadcasting. Many of our presenters have used it to develop their on-air presentation and panel operating skills and then branched out into other programs.
It is a rewarding program and we're proud to offer it as a service for our local community.
IF you are travelling away during the long weekend, you can take 2MCE with you via the Community Radio Plus app or by streaming the station from our website at 2mce.org.
You can also stay up to date via our social media pages - we're on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
