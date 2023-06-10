Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Speak up if you'd like to join the Talking Newspaper team | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
June 10 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talking Newspaper volunteers Sharon Williams, Kerry Patten, Donald Alexander and Chris Bacon.
Talking Newspaper volunteers Sharon Williams, Kerry Patten, Donald Alexander and Chris Bacon.

2MCE community radio is seeking new volunteers for our long-running Talking Newspaper program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.