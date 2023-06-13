Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
WHEN it comes to travel, it's not just about the destinations we visit but also the impact we can make along the way.
Bathurst Tours offers a unique experience that goes beyond the ordinary. With each adventure, you are supporting Bathurst Community Transport, a not-for-profit organisation that has been providing essential transport services to the aged, disabled, and vulnerable members of our community for 45 years.
Bathurst Community Transport is an expert in transport and it seemed a logical expansion to branch out into providing tours.
By choosing Bathurst Tours, you become a supporter of Bathurst Community Transport, enabling it to continue its vital work.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
As the costs of providing its services increase, diversifying through Bathurst Tours ensures the sustainability of this essential community service.
Your travel choices directly contribute to guaranteeing access to medical appointments, shopping, social outings and transport anywhere really for those who need it most.
Bathurst Tours offers a wide range of captivating experiences and destinations, designed to provide you with unforgettable moments.
Whether you're immersing yourself in rich heritage on a Discover Bathurst Tour, or discovering hidden gems in Hill End or having a fun day out with friends exploring the local wineries, breweries and distillery on Grapes, Barrels, Mash and Stills, you can do so knowing that your journey supports a worthy cause.
We have so many wonderful wineries, distilleries and now the brewery and there are a variety of tours you can take to explore them.
Bathurst Tours also offers transfers taking your group wherever you need to go.
Keep your guests safe at your wedding by providing a transfer service or make your holiday relaxing from beginning to end with a door-to-door service so you and your luggage can arrive relaxed at the cruise terminal or airport.
Our friendly accredited drivers can be your designated driver as you and your friends explore the wonderful restaurants and attractions of the region.
Whatever your group desire to do, we can work with you to design a personalised tour.
All the while you know that your adventure is supporting the vital work of Bathurst Community Transport.
For more information and bookings, visit Bathursttours.com.au or phone Domino or Kathryn on 1300 728 321.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.