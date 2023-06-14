Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Native fish advocate Colin Gordon opposes proposed Yetholme hydro project

MW
By Matt Watson
June 15 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Acclimatisation Society president Colin Gordon has had a long interest in river and native fish health.
Central Acclimatisation Society president Colin Gordon has had a long interest in river and native fish health.

A NATIVE fish advocate has lent his voice to those opposing a proposed pumped hydro project east of Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.