A TRUCK driver who failed to take a rest break of sufficient length has been given a thousand dollar fine.
Vishal Chopra, 27, of Bellevue Street, Blacktown, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 of a solo driver resting less than the standard minimum time - critical risk.
Police documents before the court said Chopra was hauling a prime mover with a tow trailer east along Vittoria Street in Bathurst about 12pm on April 14, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
After handing over his licence, Chopra was asked by officers for his work diary.
Chopra - as indicated in his diary - failed to have the required seven-hour rest break within a 24-hour period between April 13 and 14, 2023.
The court heard he took a five hour and 15 minute break.
Chopra told police he thought he was doing his diary properly but he was counting the 24-hour periods incorrectly.
Magistrate C Longley read the document detailing the incident to the court before he found the charge proved in Chopra's absence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.