Vishal Chopra, 27, of Bellevue Street, Blacktown, in Bathurst Court for truck driving charge

By Court Reporter
June 14 2023 - 2:30pm
File picture
A TRUCK driver who failed to take a rest break of sufficient length has been given a thousand dollar fine.

