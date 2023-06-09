THERE'S a different atmosphere this time around for the Bathurst under 17s' upcoming Senior State Titles this long weekend at Maitland.
That's because the team goes into the division two competition as the defending champions.
Normally the winning side are promoted into the next division but Bathurst remain in the second tier for 2023 because Netball NSW officials factored in the association's weaker performance in last year's under 15s competition.
Staying at the same tier means there will be high level of expectations on the shoulders of the Bathurst team.
Bathurst still have a team capable of putting themselves towards the top of the 17s table for a second year running.
Bronte Cullen-Ward, Samantha Hanrahan, Mimi Taylor, Hannah-Lee Williams and Hallie Wolfenden will be the five players leading the charge for Bathurst after they were named in the West-Central West representative squad last month.
Eliza Fox, Isabel King, Kate Proctor, Hollie Ruming, Faith Ryder, Charlee Small and Abigail Williams will complete a strong rotation around Bathurst's representative crew.
Coach Trish Williams said the squad are keen to try and repeat last year's efforts but know that there's a talented bunch of teams standing in the way of that goal.
"They're very excited for it. They've got a couple of tough teams in there, which will be good," she said.
"Wagga and Maitland have come down from the championship division, so they'll be tough. Coffs Harbour and Barellan came second and third to us last year so they're going to be tough as well.
"I would say that we're a top five side. I think Wagga will probably take it out, only because I know the coach and they were very disappointed that they were dropped back to div two."
Bathurst will start things off with a tough contest against Barellan at 9.30am on Saturday.
A big game the Bathurst team will be extra keen for is Monday morning's battle with long time Central West rivals Orange.
The script could be written for an epic showdown come the end of the tournament, with Bathurst and Wagga Wagga set to meet in the last round of the competition.
Williams expects her WCW representative players to lead the way in the big moments for the team.
"I've got my top seven, and there's a couple of games where I will run with that group. Other games there will be a top five and I'll rotate through the other players," she said.
"In Senior State Titles there's no guarantee of any court time but I usually like to get my 'babies' on in 50 per cent. I don't like changing a team midway through."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
