BATHURST under 15s coach Catherine Welch is feeling optimistic about her team's chances, as they head into the state titles this long weekend.
Bathurst Netball Association will send two representative teams to Netball NSW Senior State Titles at Maitland from Saturday to Monday, with the under 15s entered in division two and under 17s in division two.
Welch said her team has been hitting form just at the right time.
"They're a great bunch of kids with a whole bunch of potential and a whole lot of talent," she said.
"The thing that we've really struggled with through the year is consistency.
"When they're playing well, they're brilliant. But then they have moments where it's not so much.
"In saying that, the girls play together in the Saturday competition in Bathurst in A reserve grade and we played one of the top teams this weekend and only lost by two goals, against a much more senior and experienced team.
"I feel like they've peaked at just the right time, just before going away to the titles and I'm very optimistic about their chances."
Orange has always been a tough opposition for Bathurst netballers over the years and Welch is expecting the team from the colour city to be one of the team's to beat.
"Orange is always tough competition," she said.
"It is hard to gauge how teams will go heading into the state titles because associations change, teams change.
"Generally in division two, every game is a tough game. There's no easy game and you've got to put your best on court every time, if you want to be winning games.
"It's really tough for this age group because this will be the first year that they actually get to play, fingers crossed, an entire state title.
"Their first year in under 12s and in under 13s, there were no titles because of COVID. Last year in the under 14s, there was massive flooding in Penrith, so they only played half a day."
There are 16 teams in under 15s division two: Barellan, Bathurst, Blue Mountains, Callaghan, Charlestown, Dubbo, Hastings Valley, Hawkesbury, Lakeside, Maitland, Mudgee, Orange, Queanbeyan, Wagga, Westlakes and Woy Woy.
All games will be held at the Maitland Netball Association.
BATHURST: Teagan Chapman, Alice Christie-Johnston, Lily Howard, Izabel Lee, Mia Lewis, Calla MacCabe, Halle MacCabe, Mia Miller, Milla Nelson, Hannah Scrimshaw, Abigail Smith, Stephanie Wilson
