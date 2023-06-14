Western Advocate
Ian Smith, 59, of Havenhand Way, Mitchell, in Bathurst Court for driving with drugs in his blood

By Court Reporter
Updated June 14 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:00pm
An oral drug fluid test used by police to test motorists. File picture
A MAN is on the road to rebuilding his life after he was caught behind the wheel with drugs in his system, a court has heard.

