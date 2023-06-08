Western Advocate
Police investigating fire in Mount Panorama toilet block

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:45pm
A fire had to be extinguished inside a toilet block at Mount Panorama. Picture by NSW RFS Bathurst Brigade
A fire had to be extinguished inside a toilet block at Mount Panorama. Picture by NSW RFS Bathurst Brigade

A POLICE investigation is under way after emergency services were alerted to a late night fire in a Mount Panorama toilet block.

