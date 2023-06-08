A POLICE investigation is under way after emergency services were alerted to a late night fire in a Mount Panorama toilet block.
At about 9.30pm on Wednesday, June 7, crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished a small fire at the main toilet block in McPhillamy Park.
Officers from Chifley Police District also attended the scene.
Chifley PD duty officer, acting Inspector Peter Foran, said emergency services were alerted to the fire by members of the public.
"Some witnesses observed a flash of light from a toilet block at McPhillamy Park. Those witnesses then saw a small fire and contacted emergency services," he said.
"RFS crews attended a short time later and extinguished what was left of the fire. It had primarily burned itself out by time they got there, so it was only a very small fire as such."
He said police spoke to the witnesses at the scene and will be following up some lines of inquiry following those discussions.
Police will continue to investigate.
"The inquiries are continuing as to who could be responsible," acting Inspector Foran said.
Bathurst Regional Council is assessing the damage to the toilet block and will make any necessary repairs as soon as possible.
