We've already watched the better part of seven Peter McDonald Premiership rounds for 2023 and there has been some cracking games.
But after predicting how the ladder would look early in the season, we thought the long weekend break (outside of Parkes and Forbes) is the perfect time to see how each team is travelling.
Some sides have surprised us for good reasons while others have been a bit disappointing.
Let's have a look at the mid-season PMP Power Rankings.
It's been a tough opening to the season for Ethan McKellar's men.
They've played seven matches so far this campaign for seven losses and things don't look great right now.
Granted they've struggled to put the same 17 on the park each week, CYMS are struggling to put together a consistent squad and one which they could build on.
After the departure of several key players before a ball was kicked, a lot of people felt the squad would struggle this year and so far they've been right.
Fresh off their first win of the season against the team above, Lithgow has been quietly improving at the foot of the Blue Mountains.
Their defence has been an issue at times, conceding 40 points on two occasions this but the Workies Wolves attack has begun to click.
A tight 24-22 loss against Bathurst Panthers gave the group enough confidence heading into their match against Orange CYMS, a fixture they won 34-22.
With Tony Luchetti Sportsground to resemble the North Pole over the coming weeks, good luck to any team who has to travel and face the Wolves.
This one might shock a few people but it just hasn't been the start to the season many expected for the Raiders.
They've been unlucky at times and have picked up a few injuries/suspensions on the way but on paper, this team should be well up there with the best sides in Group 11.
Captain-coach Jack Kavanagh will make a big impact when he returns but that won't be until round 10.
Having won just two matches from seven, if Macquarie can go on a run then expect them to be dangerous at the back end of the season.
One of several sides who have been plagued by injuries, the Tigers just keep turning up.
Their last match before a two-week bye was a thrashing at the hands of Dubbo CYMS, but with a large chunk of their regular faces missing it becomes hard to judge them on that performance.
Captain-coach James Tuitahi has stayed positive all season long and isn't too far away from a return from injury but the Tigers have been a tough task for every side they've faced.
On June 25, the Tiges will host Mudgee at Larkin Oval, a match that could tell us just how good this team is.
Another team who has been bitten by the injury bug.
The defending PMP premiers haven't been great this season so far, in fact, they are currently at the bottom of the Group 11 table.
But with key forwards suspended and injured currently, the Magpies arguably should be higher, especially after taking Dubbo CYMS right down to the wire.
This weekend's grudge match against Parkes could be the perfect time for the Magpies to show their wares and prove that they are indeed still one of the competition's best sides.
If you told me Panthers would be here after their round one performance I would have laughed at you.
Yet, here we are.
Jake Betts' men have three of their last five matches to sit in equal third on the Group 10 ladder after losses to Parkes and Dubbo CYMS in their opening fortnight.
A 24-22 loss at the hands of Mudgee last weekend, showed just how good this team could be when they are on.
Halfback Doug Hewitt has slotted back into the halves with ease and Panthers have looked like a different side when their experienced number seven is leading them around the park.
After starting the season with three losses from four matches, the Hawks have strutted their stuff.
Winning two of their last three, Hawks are comfortably the third-best side in Group 10 at the moment.
Like the Panthers, they only just lost to Mudgee as well 20-18 but a tough loss against St Pat's is the reason they sit where they are.
We had them at the bottom of our pre-season prediction and boy were we wrong.
Wellington is flying at the moment and there are a few big reasons why.
After a few seasons without strong playmakers, the club welcomed back Rylee Blackhall from Yass and convinced Jai Merritt to move from Macquarie, two massive inclusions.
Throw in some bloke named Blake Ferguson plus the development of young talents like Elijah Colliss, Tyrone Tattersall and Preston Simpson, then you've got a handy side.
I haven't even mentioned reigning PMP player of the year Justin Toomey-White or representative outside back Brock Naden, just goes to show how the Cowboys are going at the moment.
They've won four matches in a row and deservedly have a spot in the top four at the moment, St Pat's have been excellent this season.
They recruited a fair few players from rivals Panthers like Willie Wright and Noah Griffiths, additions which had captain-coach Zac Merritt believing he had the best halves in the competition.
Star hooker Hayden Bolam has been brilliant throughout the opening half of the season, leading the best and fairest votes not only for Group 10 but the competition in general.
The Spacies' season has been another testament to how well the side can recruit and develop talent.
Chad Porter has got his side firing almost every week off the back of a powerful forward pack.
Props Takitau Mapaplangi and Jack Buchanan have been brilliant while Will Wardle is as dangerous as anyone on the edge.
Wins against Dubbo CYMS, Wellington and Orange Hawks have proven the Spacemen can match it with anyone.
You could switch the top two in this list around and I wouldn't blame you, but for now, Dubbo CYMS are the second-best side in the competition for me.
They haven't been near their best to start the competition but still sit at the top of the Group 11 ladder and PMP table.
The only blemish on their season to date is a loss against Parkes back in May, a match where they were nowhere near their best.
Victories against Macquarie, Nyngan and Forbes leading into the bye have shown the rest of the competition that the Fishies are getting better each week.
Shawn Townsend has a tricky task on his hands for the second half of the season, with several players putting in strong performances so spots in the 17 are going to be limited.
Like I mentioned above, you could argue Mudgee has been the second-best side this season but for me, this isn't the case.
They were hammered 42-10 by St Pat's but outside of that Mudgee has made a habit of winning close games, an experience which could be vital when things get tricky at the back end of the season.
Without captain-coach Clay Priest for the most part, Mudgee hasn't really missed a beat and looks like they could be one of the sides to feature in the preliminary finals right now.
Their two crossover games are very intriguing.
Heading to Nyngan on June 25 to take on the Tiges at the always tricky Larkin Oval before hosting Dubbo CYMS the weekend after at Glen Willow.
