Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime

James Paul Yarker, 39, of Pepper Street, Rockley, convicted of assault

By Newsroom
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Court House. File picture.
Bathurst Court House. File picture.

A MAN accused of pushing his neighbour to the ground after the neighbour was alleged to have upset the man's daughter has been convicted of common assault and intimidation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.