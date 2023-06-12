A CAREER spent dedicated to the arts, both in Bathurst and abroad, has led to national recognition for Dr Tracey Callinan.
The chief executive officer for Regional Arts NSW has been named an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) recipient on the King's Birthday honours list.
Dr Callinan couldn't believe what she was seeing when she was advised via email that she would be receiving an OAM.
"I had to read it twice to check I was reading it properly, so it did come completely out of the blue. I had no idea," she said.
"But I did feel very proud and very honoured."
Dr Callinan's OAM is for service to the performing arts and to the community - service which is evident in her long list of accomplishments.
She has been a freelance musician since 1984, worked at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music as a teacher, founded multiple choirs, and spent 13 years as the head of Arts OutWest before moving on to Regional Arts NSW.
It was actually Arts OutWest that brought her to Bathurst in 2009.
At the time, she was overseas working with Arts Council England on a program called Creative Partnerships, but she was looking to return to Australia.
"It was time to come home and I didn't want to be too far from my ageing mother at the time, who was in Goulburn, and the Arts OutWest job came up," Dr Callinan said.
"... It turned out to be a very good decision for me."
She said her involvement with Arts OutWest "threw me straight into the arts community", seeing her meet all kinds of creative people across the region.
During her 13 years in the role, she got to be involved in a number of projects that made her proud.
Among the highlights were building arts and health programs, including in hospitals and aged care facilities, and working with the Aboriginal community to create programs that were supportive of First Nations people.
Outside of Arts OutWest, Dr Callinan founded the Eclectica Choir in 2010 and then went on to establish the Bathurst Dementia Choir in 2018, directing both groups since their inception.
"I really love doing that sort of community choir work," she said.
"... I really like working with the collective, working with groups where you give them something that really means something to them, but in the process it's also got a social outcome."
The arts is often an underappreciated industry, but Dr Callinan said it actually has a significant impact on the economy and on people in their everyday lives.
"I think the arts is really good at, first of all, bringing people together and almost being like a glue that sticks people together and helps our communities to be cohesive through those shared experiences," she said.
"I think the arts is really important for our sense of identity and our sense of place, because the artists, they are our storytellers right across all art forms, and we need our stories told and interpreted."
Away from the arts, Dr Callinan has also been a board member for Lifeline Central West.
While thankful and proud to have received an OAM for her work, she knows that just being able to have a long career doing something she loves is special in itself.
"Creativity sits across so many areas and it makes our lives better, and so to have had a role in helping that happen, and helping that happen in regional areas where sometimes it can be sidelined a bit, I feel very proud to have been able to have an impact," she said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
