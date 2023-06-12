Western Advocate
Dr Tracey Callinan receives Order of Australia Medal for work in the arts

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
Dr Tracey Callinan has received an Order of Australia Medal for service to the performing arts and to the community. Picture by James Arrow
A CAREER spent dedicated to the arts, both in Bathurst and abroad, has led to national recognition for Dr Tracey Callinan.

