Our History

When the keen cricketers of Rockley village were on a roll | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
June 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Members of the Rockley cricket team all dressed up for the photographer's camera.
OUR image this week shows the Rockley cricket team that won the Bathurst District Senior Cricket Competition in 1898-90. Captain A.J. Brownlow is third from the left in the middle row. The team was considered one of the best in the state at the time. The players were photographed by Beavis Bros of Bathurst. This photo was donated to the Bathurst District Historical Society.

The members of the team were: (back row, L to R) Rockley Barnes; C.F. Studdert, umpire; M.S. Woodhouse, secretary; S. Doulman; R. McLean, scorer; (middle row) J. Barnes Jnr; M.T. Crowhurst; A.J. Brownlow, captain; W.T. Keating; I.G. Howe; J.C. Goldsby; (front row) A. Pye; E. Barnes; and E.R. Churches.

