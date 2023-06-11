Members of the Rockley cricket team all dressed up for the photographer's camera.

OUR image this week shows the Rockley cricket team that won the Bathurst District Senior Cricket Competition in 1898-90. Captain A.J. Brownlow is third from the left in the middle row. The team was considered one of the best in the state at the time. The players were photographed by Beavis Bros of Bathurst. This photo was donated to the Bathurst District Historical Society.

The members of the team were: (back row, L to R) Rockley Barnes; C.F. Studdert, umpire; M.S. Woodhouse, secretary; S. Doulman; R. McLean, scorer; (middle row) J. Barnes Jnr; M.T. Crowhurst; A.J. Brownlow, captain; W.T. Keating; I.G. Howe; J.C. Goldsby; (front row) A. Pye; E. Barnes; and E.R. Churches.



During the late 1880s and the early 1900s, it seems that every town and most villages in the Bathurst district had their own cricket team.



They travelled some distances to play the game, sometimes six or eight hours both there and back.

The Rockley cricketers held an annual meeting each year, such as one that took place on May 29, 1897.

The annual meeting of the Rockley Cricket Club was held at Shanahan's Hotel on Saturday night.



Mr M. Crowhurst was in the chair. The secretary's and treasurer's reports were read and adopted.



The club had a most successful season, but was unfortunate in the Cup Competition, being runners-up to the Albions.



The firsts played 25 matches, winning 18 and losing seven. The B team played 14 matches, losing seven and winning seven.

After a very expensive season, there was only a small deficit of 18s. The enrolment of members numbered 40, the largest for years.



The first XI batting averages were: M. Crowhurst, 83 innings with an average 27-03; E. Barnes, 29 innings with an average of 20-20; R. Barnes, 22 innings with an average 18-62; and J.C. Golsby, 35 innings with an average of 17.

The bowling trophy was won by R. Barnes with an average of 6.23. During the season, he obtained 76 wickets for an average of 7.



E. Barnes won Mrs Gilmour's cricket bat for the highest individual score, making 96 not out, and also the McLean's trophy for highest individual score in a Cup match.



M. Crowhurst won J.E. Oxley's trophy for the highest aggregate during the season and J.C. Golsby won A. Brownlow's trophy for the best all-round play.

In the second XI, T. Cromie's trophy was won by W.T. Keating for highest aggregate, having an average of 22.3 for 16 innings. J. Glazier Jun. secured a trophy as runner-up with 9.68.



J. Worrell won J. Barnes' bowling trophy with an average of 5.5. Mr. L. Winter, the Howick Street Jeweller, donated an impressive trophy which was won by W. Considine for best all-round play.

There were plenty of teams around for Rockley to play. In mid-November 1898, the Rockley cricket team played Sewell's Creek (Oberon area) on Rockley's ground, which resulted in an easy win for the Rockley team.



The correspondent who reported on the match noted that the feature of the match was the splendid hitting of J. Barnes Jnr. with 41 and E. Churches, who played good cricket for his 33.

The Rockley cricketers who played on the day were R. Barnes 7, Golsby 0, Brownlow 3, Doulman 7, Hunter 6, Toole 19, Woodhouse 21, McInnes 6, J. Barnes Snr. not out 2, with sundries 6.

Other teams that the Rockley cricketers played outside the Bathurst competition were Mount Lambie, Lithgow, Mudgee, Oberon, Jenolan Caves, Sunny Corner, Kanimbla, Mount Victoria and Sewell's Creek, with teams mainly travelling on the steam train or by horse-drawn carriages.

On November 22, 1947, the National Advocate announced that Jacob Barnes had died in Sydney, aged 75 years.



It said the deceased "was one of the leading players of the Rockley cricket team" which included such players as Messrs. Les Pye, Moran Crowhurst, Earl and Rockley Barnes and others.

