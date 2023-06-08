Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Orange Emus star Em Gobourg selected in Central West Blue Bulls side

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 9 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A promise made to herself 12 months ago has helped propel Em Gobourg from relative obscurity to a chance at bringing home one of the most coveted prizes going around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.