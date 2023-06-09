THE Western Junior League competition might be done and dusted for the Bathurst Goldminers but the action this season is far from over.
This long weekend Goldminers' nine teams spread across under 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s get the opportunity to face new opponents when they take part in the annual John Martin Country Tournament at various venues across the state.
For some Bathurst teams it's a chance to try and continue their strong WJL form, and for most it's a great bonding session as a group that's highly anticipated at the end of the season.
The Goldminers' under 12s girls side are lucky enough to be playing at home on the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium courts across the weekend in the division two competition.
Coach Jade Pheils said her team have been a treat to mentor throughout the season, and they're all keen to try and end things on a high note at their home courts.
"You always look forward to an end of season trip where you get to go away, but it's certainly a privilege when you can play at home as well," she said.
"They've done extremely well this season. We only have three girls who have played Goldminers before, so we've got seven little ones who have started and they've improved leaps and bounds each time we've taken to the court.
"Myself and my manager, Marnie, are very proud of the girls and we're excited for the weekend to come.
"There's different regions and areas we have no exposure to through the year, so it's exciting to see how we measure up to those teams."
The under 12s open their tournament with a game on Saturday morning at 10am against Canberra Nationals Navy.
They'll take on Maitland Mustangs in the afternoon then return on Sunday with games against the Newcastle Falcons and Queanbeyan Roadrunners.
The majority of Goldminers teams will be taking part in division two competitions over the weekend.
Under 14s girls will play a combined premier and division two tournament at Illawarra.
Goldminers' under 18s boys (Niagra Park), under 16s boys (Shoalhaven) and under 14s boys (Illawarra) all play division two this weekend while the under 12s boys (Gosford and Terrigal) and under 16s girls (Maitland) play division three.
The under 18s boys team were recently grand finalists in the Western Junior League bid.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
