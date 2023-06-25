A MAN with a "reasonably clean record" has been convicted of two charges after a train ride with a gram of meth and a stolen pushbike.
Oliver Lawrence Rayman, 30, of Lambert Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 of possessing a prohibited drug and having a suspected stolen item.
Rayman was on a northbound train arriving at Thirroul Railway Station at about 3pm on April 20, 2023 when he was spoken to by police, according to police documents before the court.
While speaking to Rayman about a valid train ticket or Opal card, officers said they began to believe he was drug affected.
Asked if he had any drugs on him, Rayman gave police a black ziplock bag and said it was "the only ice I have".
Officers said they inspected the bag and found a small, clear resealable bag with one gram of methamphetamine in a granular form inside.
They said they also found an ice pipe and several other empty bags with drug residue.
Rayman told police he paid $200 for the meth.
He was also questioned about the pushbike he had with him on the train and, after police said he gave suspicious answers regarding the object, Rayman was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station.
Rayman's "reasonably clean record" and "tumultuous childhood" were mentioned by his Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray during sentencing to give a brief background of his circumstances.
"He stopped using pot six years ago and recently started using 'ice'," Ms Thackray said.
"In reference to the bike, while he didn't know it was stolen, he bought it off someone dodgy and thought it might have been."
Magistrate C Longley convicted Rayman and ordered the bike to be returned to its owner.
Rayman was also fined $800.
