Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Sub-adult rainbow trout released in Chifley Dam, Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the sub-adult rainbow trout and (main picture) part of Chifley Dam.
One of the sub-adult rainbow trout and (main picture) part of Chifley Dam.

CHIFLEY Dam has 1500 more residents after a recent delivery from a hatchery hundreds of kilometres away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.