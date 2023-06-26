Western Advocate
Joshua Sutherland, 20, of William Street, Bathurst, in Bathurst Court for buying cannabis

By Court Reporter
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
A group of cannabis plants. File picture
A MAN who was caught with cannabis in the CBD close to midnight in the middle of the week has told an open court he bought the drug out of curiosity.

