Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst pursues division one glory at Hockey NSW Open Women's Field State Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 9 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A KEY late inclusion has helped bolster Bathurst's squad ahead of this long weekend's Hockey NSW Open Women's Field State Championships division one campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.