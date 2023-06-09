A KEY late inclusion has helped bolster Bathurst's squad ahead of this long weekend's Hockey NSW Open Women's Field State Championships division one campaign.
Goalkeeper Maddie Tattersall's recovery from injury has come just in time to allow her to join the Bathurst squad this weekend.
Tattersall was part of the recent Australian Country team's tour of Malaysia and Singapore, where Bathurst teammate Emma White was also in action.
Their experience will be valuable in a Bathurst squad that won't be featuring sisters and Hockey One talents Tamsin Bunt and Bec Lee this year.
Former NSW Pride talent Jess Watterson will lead the Bathurst side while her sister, Sarah White, will be coach.
Their mother, Sue, is team manager.
She said that it's been a turbulent build up to the tournament, as the team tried to nail down a confirmed lineup, but it's great to now have a group locked in and raring to go.
"We've had a few changes. A few weeks ago we had 16 Bathurst and origin players but that weekend we had four injuries, and that's left us waiting for medical clearances," she said.
"We're still going away with a full compliment and we've only had people cleared to play as recently as Thursday night. The team's been up and down all week.
"Maddie Tatt was cleared on Thursday, and we had withdrawals through the week from people who thought they would be alright but they couldn't get that final clearance.
"We have Souths goalkeeper Honor [Roberts], who will join us on Sunday and Monday, just in case. At one point it looked like we'd need someone from the field to be in goal for us on the Saturday but we're rubbing our hands with glee that Maddie is right to play."
Watterson said it's great to see familiar faces making their return to the Bathurst squad.
"We've got people coming back who haven't played for a number of years, which is really great to see," she said.
"Erin Cobcroft and Sophie Conroy are back. It's good to have Emily Thompson, both Macey and Millie Fulton, Emma White and we've also got Kelsey Webb coming back from uni to play with us.
"Sam Brown's come back and Maddy Dooley has played with us before. She's an ACT player. Reita Holmes is with us, and she plays both opens and masters with us."
The draw is a friendly one for the Bathurst squad.
They've avoided early matches on both Saturday and Sunday, and a round one bye will give the team a chance to scout out some of their opponents.
It was also a lucky outcome for Webb, who will be able to sit a university exam on Saturday morning and not miss any match time.
Bathurst start their tournament with a meeting against Goulburn at 3.30pm on Saturday and round out the day's play with a fixture against Central West rivals Orange.
Their pair of games the following day will be against Newcastle and Sydney South.
The aim of the tournament for Bathurst this year - just like 2022 - is to try and avoid the relegation battle.
"We had strategies in place to avoid relegation, then at one point we had such a strong team that we were thinking of finals," Watterson said.
"You just don't know because you're never sure what the opposition will be like. A lot of the Sydney teams obviously have a number of Hockeyroos, but they're overseas so they're out of the equation. Australia A are overseas as well.
"We've also got CHS currently happening, and there's a lot of girls who are playing at opens who have also been playing at CHS, so you're never sure what's going to happen with them.
"The competition can be an eye opener for some of the younger players because it's a big step up from what they're used to. Even if they've been in state teams at a younger age group it's still an interesting experience when you step up into opens."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
