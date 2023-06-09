A TRIAL date has been set for a former Dubbo mayor accused of an historic sex assault against a teen during New Year's Eve celebrations 20 years ago.
Benjamine William Shields, 42, appeared by audio-visual link to Parramatta District Court on June 9, 2023 where he was arraigned for a charge relating to allegedly having non-consensual sex with an 18-year-old man on January 1, 2003 between 12.01am and 7am.
Shields, who looked unrecognisable compared with the two decades he spent as a Dubbo councillor, confirmed his plea of not guilty to Judge S Hanley.
Crown prosecutor A Isaacs told the court Shield's trial would need between two and three weeks, which was partly related to the matter's transfer from Penrith to Parramatta.
"I have concern the trial may spill into three weeks. There is also an issue of conflict given to a potential witness in Penrith, which is in essence why it's here," Mr Isaacs said.
The trial will begin on April 8, 2024 in Parramatta District Court, with a callover date listed for February 2 should any issues arise in the meantime.
Mr Isaacs requested the use of a remote room for the alleged victim during the trial, where screenshots of messages, a recorded interview of Shields, transcripts of a pretext phone call, and body-worn video will be displayed.
Shields will remain on bail.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
