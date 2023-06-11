Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Ken Barwick one of four Bathurstians to receive OAM honour

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
June 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Barwick has received an OAM for service to secondary education.
Ken Barwick has received an OAM for service to secondary education.

KEN Barwick knows how tough life is for some kids - and that's because he experienced adversity himself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.