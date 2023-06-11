KEN Barwick knows how tough life is for some kids - and that's because he experienced adversity himself.
Growing up in a household where he said domestic violence was the norm, he fled home when he was just 11.
He couch-surfed at friends' homes until he was taken under the wing by one family, which enabled him to finish school.
With their support, and the support of his soccer coach and his high school maths teacher, he fulfilled his dream to become a teacher.
Since then he has worked at schools across the state, most recently at Bathurst High, where he has held the position of school principal for over six years.
More importantly, he has been a mentor and friend to thousands of students who have passed through its halls.
On Monday, Mr Barwick's 32 years of dedication to secondary education was honoured when he was one of four Bathurstians to receive an Order of Australia Medal in the King's Birthday Honours List. Joining him in the honour were Lyn Brady, Dr Tracey Callinan and David Veness.
Mr Barwick said he wasn't sure at first if he was being scammed.
"Look, I was home in the first set of school holidays and I got a strange email. I often delete emails which I think are spam," he said.
"It didn't say much, just please phone this number with a link to a website.
"I just thought I won't press the link, I'll just phone ... they didn't give much away. I just said I got this strange email and they said to me 'it's real'."
He said he didn't think much more of it until last week when he received another email telling him that, following consultation with the Governor-General and the King, his nomination had been approved.
"I've worked my entire career with a lot of outstanding educators who give their heart and soul to the kids they teach and the families they look after," Mr Barwick said.
"I'm not one for awards, I'm one for seeing the impact of the work you do. But it is really nice. It's humbling. It's nice, because of all the hard work, that there are people out there who see it and recognise it," he said.
Mr Barwick said he has tried to have an impact during his whole career on all school kids in his care, but particularly kids who come from disadvantaged backgrounds and kids who struggle.
"I came from that sort of background and left home at a very young age, and schools are about providing opportunity and safety and for me that has always been first and foremost," he said.
"I'm grateful of my life story, and the opportunity and care provided to me.
"I learned very quickly I needed to give back. Life is about what you can give others and make them feel part of something special."
He said he was grateful to have such a beautiful family himself - "my wife Debbie and our kids who support me and allow me to do the stuff I do".
"There are some very late hours, a lot of days, and I think in a way the people who give to the community miss out with their own family," he said.
"I think that's the vindication of the recognition ... that all of that work is for a good purpose and a good reason."
Mr Barwick said his philosophy in his life is growing gratitude in kids and making them understand they have to be grateful for the opportunity they have in front of them.
"And if it's done in the right way, out of gratitude comes the concept of empathy.
"If I can get kids in my care and all the people I work with to get kids to be empathetic to others, then kindness grows. That's what we want in this world - a more kind, compassionate bunch of kids - and that's why I wear my heart on my sleeve, and tell the kids the reality and work with kids and family to try and support them and give them opportunity."
He said he also lives by the belief that everyone makes mistakes and everyone deserves a second chance.
"It's not about the mistake you make, it's about the action after you make it," he said.
"That's really important."
Despite having such a profound impact on the children he has come across in his career, Mr Barwick said he feels like the lucky one.
"I think I'm the luckiest man on earth. I get up every day and come to a job I love; not everybody can do that.
"I think that's why I'm so passionate about putting the time and effort into families. It's just wonderful to think there are kids walking the street that I've taught in 32 years of teaching who may think Ken Barwick helped me on my way.
"The rewards in teaching far outweigh the difficulties and I want all teachers to understand that the job they are doing means something and it changes lives.
"That's why I'm lucky to do the job I do ... who else gets the opportunity to spark an interest in a kid or change a life every single day they come to work?"
And as for the responsibility teachers have in making a difference in the lives of children? Mr Barwick said it's something he embraces.
"I have never shirked the responsibility and the importance of the job I do. That's the line I've walked and that has kept me true to myself and the reason why I do it.
"I feel like I'm giving back what I got when I was that kid who was struggling and that's the line I continue to walk until the day I'm no longer walking.
"Educators have the potential to ignite a spark, unlock or wake up something in a child that can change their life forever and make them realise they can achieve anything."
