Jamie Lawler and Cameron Taylor promote positive mental health in Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 18 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
Founder and director of Chin Up Mental Health Cameron Taylor, governor of Bathurst Correctional Centre Tracey Melrose and senior corrections officer Jamie Lawler at the Chin Up seminar on May 31. Picture supplied.
SPEAKING out about mental health is not a sign of weakness.

Local News

