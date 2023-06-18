SPEAKING out about mental health is not a sign of weakness.
That's the message Bathurst senior corrections officer Jamie Lawler is trying to spread, not only to the community but to correctional staff across NSW.
After being diagnosed with long COVID syndrome and subsequently developing depression, Mr Lawler turned to Chin Up Mental Health for support.
He said founder of the organisation Cameron Taylor really helped him through a tough time, so he organised a seminar at the Bathurst RSL where Mr Taylor spoke to a crowd of about 70.
"Cameron got me out of that dark space and that's why I reached out to a lot of people to say - especially for men - it's okay to speak about your bad times," Mr Lawler said.
"About 70 people attended the seminar, there were correctional officers, some paramedics and some of my friends turned up."
Mr Lawler received great feedback the following day from those who attended; including Bathurst Correctional Services governor Tracey Melrose.
He said everyone thought the event went really well and he's now hoping to make the seminar a reoccurring thing.
Being in a clear mental health space, no matter what your occupation is, goes a long way in ensuring you perform your job adequately.
So introducing more frequent seminars about mental health for correctional services is something Mr Lawler hopes to achieve.
He plans to advocate for all NSW prisons to have Chin Up Mental Health's Cameron Taylor speak at a seminar.
Mr Taylor said he was pleased with the turnout in Bathurst and would be more than happy to speak on a more regular basis.
"It only takes one person to make that change and speak up," he said.
Mr Taylor encourages everyone to check in on their mates and start the conversation.
It's important to look after ourselves and the people around us.
