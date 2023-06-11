MEMBERS of the Bathurst and District Prostate Cancer Support Group have got their laces tied tight and are ready to walk 22 kilometres to make a difference.
For Men's Mental Health Week, the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia is asking people to sign up to walk 22 kilometres in a week in its new event, Perfect Match.
Why 22 kilometres?
One man is diagnosed with prostate cancer every 22 minutes in Australia.
Chairman of the Bathurst support group, John Trollor, was once one of those men, being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009.
He won his battle, and now he and his wife, Pat, support others in the community who are dealing with their own, or a family member's, diagnosis.
Mr and Mrs Trollor, along with Tony and Bernadette Sutton and Jim Hallahan, will aim to walk three kilometres per day for six days, starting from Monday, June 12.
"We want to raise awareness for prostate cancer, which is the commonest cancer in men and kills 3000 men a year in this country, and we want to obviously raise some funds. That's the purpose," Mr Trollor said.
Members of the community are invited and encouraged to join them on the walk, which will start at 1pm each day in front of the Carillon and continue through to Machattie Park.
"What we would love is for anybody who has had anything to do with prostate cancer in Bathurst to join us, because we are meeting at 1pm every day, Monday to Saturday that is," Mr Trollor said.
The walkers will be encouraging people to make a donation, which will go towards prostate cancer research.
To donate, visit www.perfectmatch.org.au/fundraisers/bathurstsupportgroup.
All donations to the campaign will be doubled by the Perfect Match sponsors.
While the Bathurst support group is going the extra mile for Men's Health Week, they work all year round to help men and their families who have been affected by prostate cancer.
The group meets at Bathurst Panthers on the third Tuesday of the month at 5pm.
There is no formal business to the meetings. They are just an opportunity for fellowship and conversation with people with similar life experiences.
Sometimes the meetings include a guest speaker, such as the upcoming July meeting, which will be attended by associate professor Robert Zielinski from Daffodil Cottage.
"Most of us will share a meal at the Panthers afterwards as part of the ongoing fellowship and sharing," Mrs Trollor said.
For more information about the support group, contact Mr and Mrs Trollor on 6337 2827.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
