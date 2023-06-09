BATHURST gained promotion out of division three after winning last year's NSW Open Men's Field State Championships, but why stop there?
When Bathurst travels to Newcastle this long weekend for the next edition of the tournament they won't just be aiming to stay up in division two, they'll be wanting promotion to the top.
Bathurst made their return to the open men's championships last year after a six-season absence, and after being placed in division three they showed that they were far too strong - conceding just two goals in their undefeated run.
They'll be fielding a very similar team for their next championships tilt, so the Bathurst men travel north with strong expectations.
Bathurst's Shane Conroy said the team have big ambitions after they way last year went.
While he naturally expects much tougher competition to come their way in division two he's got confidence Bathurst can roll with the punches.
"We've got almost the same team as last year, and if anything it's probably a little stronger," he said.
"We have young Ruben Martin-Clark coming in and there's also a bit of an old boy, Kash Titheradge, coming away too. They're two good quality defenders.
"We'll have Fletcher Norris, who's playing in Sydney now for Ryde first grade, and there's Andre [Rossitt], who played Australian Country at the end of last year, and he's coming in from Newcastle as well. Those two are a big help.
"It's a strong team, and we'll definitely need that strength. We're feeling confident but it's hard to tell what it'll be like, since we played division three last year."
The first matchup of the tournament for Bathurst will effectively be a Central West Premier League Hockey encounter.
The Bathurst squad - which is made up entirely of current or former St Pat's players - will take on Parkes.
Northern Sydney & Beaches await them in Saturday's second game before they return on Sunday to face Nepean and Coffs Coast.
