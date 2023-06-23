POLICE say a man who was caught with cannabis during a late-night walk in Kelso was jumpy the second time they came across him.
Michael Wayne Long, 45, of McMenamin Place, Kelso, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 of possessing a prohibited drug.
Police were doing patrols of the Kelso area when they saw Long walking along Cripps Place just before midnight on March 7, 2023, according to police documents before the court.
Long was stopped by police and they asked him where he was going.
He said he was heading home, left and walked into a nearby park, according to the police documents.
Officers said they saw Long walking along Schofield Way 15 minutes later and asked where he was going now.
Long was slightly shaking and jumpy, according to the police documents, and said he just went to get a smoke.
Police were going to search Long, so, after being asked, he put a small ball of foil on the front of the police car.
According to the police documents, Long said to the officers, when they went to pick the item up: "Oh, there's a deal there, chief."
He told police it was a small amount of cannabis that he found on the floor.
Police said they then spotted a second ball of foil, which Long also claimed to have found.
The drugs were weighed at 1.46 grams.
Magistrate C Longley read the information from the police documents in open court before finding the charge against Long proved.
Long was convicted and fined $400.
