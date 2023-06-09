No detour but more evening work as Mitchell Highway upgrade continues

THE night detour has ended but more evening work is imminent as the next stage of the Mitchell Highway upgrade between Bathurst and Orange continues.
The detour - via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney - came to an end on Thursday, June 8 after a number of weeks of work on 1.7 kilometres of highway at Vittoria Curve, near the Beekeeper's Inn.
In a new transport alert, Transport for NSW says traffic conditions will change on the 1.7-kilometre section from Tuesday, June 13 for work including asphalting to provide an improved road surface.
It says work hours will be 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday and it is expected this latest work will be carried out over six weeks, weather permitting.
There will be no work on the nights of Sunday, June 11 and Monday, June 12 due to the public holiday.
Changed traffic conditions will include lane closures, intermittent stopping and reduced speed limits of 40 kilometres an hour during work hours, according to Transport for NSW, and drivers are being asked to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.
Transport for NSW warned in March to expect 18 months of work on the 1.7-kilometre section at Vittoria Curve.
Trees have since come down and vegetation has been removed in anticipation of a widening of the highway.
Apart from widening the road, Transport for NSW says its upgrade of the Vittoria Curve section will include the construction of a protected right-turn bay and the installation of flexible safety barriers on the edge of the road and on the centre line.
Recent work on the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange has included highway widening and an intersection upgrade at Oaky Creek Lane, west of the Beekeeper's Inn; the installation of flexible barriers and rumble strips and addition of new turning lanes at East Guyong; and tree removal and highway widening at Vittoria East.
