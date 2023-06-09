It's a wonder: listing city's special sights

THOSE who take part in one of the trivia competitions held in various Bathurst venues each week will eventually come across a question involving the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Most will fizzle out after naming all or some of the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon and the Statue of Zeus at Olympia.
For those who are able to name all seven, though, trivia immortality - and maybe a drinks voucher from the quizmaster, depending on whether they're feeling generous - awaits.
Bathurst never had a chance of making the ancient wonders list, and has missed out on forcing its way into the modern wonders, but that's not to say the city doesn't have something special to offer.
In the spirit of the magnificent seven, and with the coldest three months of the year having kicked off, the Advocate has taken a stab at compiling a very specific local list - the seven wonders of a Bathurst winter:
One: The lifting of an 11am fog to reveal a brilliantly sunny, surprisingly warm (for those who are inside, out of the wind) day. If there's one thing that makes a Bathurstian appreciate the sun, it's the absence of it for hours and hours in the morning.
Two: A group of grizzled tradies in work shorts on a Bathurst building site on a five-degree day. Respect is due to anyone who's working outside during one of the city's Arctic late June or early July days, but that respect is multiplied when they've got their knees exposed.
Three: An icicle art installation in a front yard early on a -6 or -7 morning. A sprinkler will do the trick, though a dripping tap is another option.
Four: A happy family, each with an ice-cream, wandering out of Annie's. A cold cone from the famous CBD parlour is always a treat, but it does take some mind over matter in mid-winter.
Five: Machattie Park at dusk in the lead-up to the shortest day of the year. Bathurst's grand city park is perpetually beautiful, but there's something about the weak light and stark trees of winter that gives it that bit of extra atmosphere.
Six: Snow, even if it's just a dusting, on Mount Panorama. It happens only rarely, but that's what makes it special.
Seven: The first big evening crowd of the Bathurst Winter Festival. Seeing thousands gathered in the CBD, with the ferris wheel as a backdrop, the music playing, the kids running around and local food and drinks producers selling their wares? That's wondrous.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.