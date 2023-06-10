A STIFLING full court press and a big haul of steals were the key factors in Bathurst Goldminers under 12s girls' winning start to the John Martin Country Tournament on Saturday.
Buoyed by the home court at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium, the Goldminers took an early lead and fought off Canberra Nationals Navy every time they threatened to make a comeback, ultimately winning 32-18.
It was in a dominant final quarter where the Goldminers put the game away.
The Bathurst girls outscored Canberra 10-2 in the fourth quarter to secure the win, with seven different Goldminers getting themselves on the score sheet.
Coach Jade Pheils was full of praise for the way her side started the tournament.
"We do a lot of hard work on their defence. We encourage them to get in front, continue to work hard, and that sort of defence is what wins games," she said.
"They're working so well together as a team when they move the ball forward. I try to encourage a lot of passing and teamwork. We look a lot better when we're doing that."
Bathurst started in style with three quick baskets but Canberra responded with a treble of successful shots themselves to make it 6-all at the end of the first quarter.
Goldminers started the next term into the same fashion but this time their defence stepped up to prevent a similar Nationals response.
Midway through the quarter the Goldminers had jumped out to a 14-8 lead and that forced a Canberra time out.
The remainder of the period was full of good defence and steals for both sides, and Goldminers' Audrey Theobald would find the only other basket before the break.
After another couple of early baskets for Bathurst to start the third quarter Charlie Burton found a steal under the Canberra hoop and found teammate Mina Keith in support to make it 22-12.
However, the Nationals picked up quick back-to-back buckets to get themselves within six at three-quarter time.
Goldminers quickly dispersed any idea of a Canberra comeback by putting in three baskets inside the first two minutes of the period.
Another Burton steal and successful shot deep inside Nationals territory was followed up by an Ella Collett basket to put the game completely to bed.
Canberra's first score of the quarter came with just 30 seconds remaining in the match.
Other Goldminers teams across 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s age groups are in action across various venues around the state during the long weekend.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
