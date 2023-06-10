Western Advocate
Bathurst Goldminers defeats Canberra Nationals Navy in John Martin Country Tournament opener

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 10 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
A STIFLING full court press and a big haul of steals were the key factors in Bathurst Goldminers under 12s girls' winning start to the John Martin Country Tournament on Saturday.

