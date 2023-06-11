A MAN has been taken to hospital following a Kelso unit fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A bedroom in the unit was totally destroyed in the blaze with residents in neighbouring units also evacuated.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to Bathurst Health Service for ongoing treatment.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Culnane Place and Boyd Street at around 4.30am.
Fire and Rescue NSW, paramedics, police and Essential Energy all attended the scene.
Crews from both Kelso and Bathurst Fire and Rescue responded to the triple 000 call for help, which said a bedroom was on fire in a unit on the top storey of a two-level unit complex.
Kelso Fire and Rescue captain Scott Wilson said crews "had to lay quite a bit of hose" as the unit was at the back of the block and they were unable to get the fire trucks near it.
Captain Wilson said the bedroom of the unit has been totally destroyed and there's significant damage to the rest of the apartment.
Neighbouring units, including the one below, were not damaged.
He said neighbouring residents were temporarily removed from the complex until the fire was under control.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said initial reports suggest the man who was transported to hospital did not suffer any burns, but had sustained a neck injury.
Investigations are underway into the cause of the fire.
