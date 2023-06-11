Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Man taken to Bathurst Hospital following fire on Culnane Place, Kelso

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 11 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man taken to Bathurst Hospital following fire on Culnane Place, Kelso, on June 11. File picture
Man taken to Bathurst Hospital following fire on Culnane Place, Kelso, on June 11. File picture

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a Kelso unit fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.