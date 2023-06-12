Sunday's fearsome frost was our equal-coldest in almost a year

BATHURST has just shivered through its equal-coldest morning in 11 months.
The city was forecast to get to -2 on Sunday but the prediction proved well off: the weather station at Bathurst Airport ended up recording -4.3 as the sun emerged and the dawn broke.
That was the equal-coldest day (alongside -4.3 on May 24 and another -4.3 last August 2) since -5.2 recorded on July 30 last year.
Bathurst on Sunday
It was also colder than any Bathurst day in June last year except one: -4.5 recorded on the 28th day of that month.
Around the region, Mudgee got to -3.2 on Sunday, Orange dropped to -3.7 and Lithgow bettered Bathurst by recording a bone-chilling -4.7.
For a truly cold winter weekend, though, Bathurst need only cast its mind back to early July 2017, when the airport weather station recorded -7.2 on the Saturday and then -5.7 on the Sunday.
It was all too much for many pipes around the city.
One plumber told the Western Advocate at the time that he'd had nearly 80 jobs on the Saturday and Sunday, while Bathurst Regional Council said it had received more than 50 calls for burst water meters over three days.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
The long-term mean minimum temperature for June at the Bathurst Airport weather station is 1.8 degrees, dropping to 0.8 degrees in July and then rising slightly to 1.2 degrees in August.
