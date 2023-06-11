Police are investigating the possibility that a fatal crash near Molong on June 9 was the result of domestic violence.
At about 3.40pm on Friday, emergency services were called to Speedy Street, following reports of a two-vehicle crash between a sedan and a utility.
The driver of the sedan - a 36-year-old woman - died at the scene while two passengers - girls aged eight and 13 - were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Although NSW Police would not officially confirm the identity of the victim, the Central Western Daily understands the woman was Kristy Armstrong.
The driver of the ute - a 35-year-old man - was freed from his vehicle by Fire and Rescue NSW and treated by paramedics. As of Sunday afternoon, he remains in a critical condition at Royal North Shore hospital.
On June 10, police appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward, and for any dashcam or CCTV footage from the Molong area between 1PM and 4PM on June 9 be brought to their attention.
Police have confirmed to the Central Western Daily that they are "investigating the incident as DV related."
Riley Krause
