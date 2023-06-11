Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Bathurst celebrates June long weekend with steam trains and markets

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 11 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN two rights make an even bigger right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.