CENTRAL West Blue Bulls are kings of country rugby once again, after thrashing Central Coast in the final of the Caldwell Cup on Sunday.
Central West qualified for the decider after big wins against Mid North Coast (47-14) and Far North Coast (34-18) on Saturday.
The final was a rematch of last year's decider, which Central Coast won in extra-time, but the 2022 winners never got close, as Central West raced away to a comfortable 52-5 win.
Central West coach Andrew Corcoran said it was the perfect performance.
"If you asked me at the start of the day what I would've wished for, that was basically it," he said.
"It was a great performance. We were disciplined and we came out with a job to do, which we executed.
"I couldn't have be happier. It was a dominating performance.
"There were moments where we were put under pressure and we absorbed it. It was just a great day."
Seven minutes into the game, Central West won a penalty and Mahe Fangupo opted for the quick tap and he found a flying Brad Glasson, who crashed over to score the game's first try.
Cowra Eagles fullback Noah Ryan made no mistakes with the conversion and Central West had an early 7-0 lead.
Central West was back over the try line in the 28th minute, when Orange City back rower Fletcher Rose scored a try, with Fangupo assisting for a five-pointer once again.
The try came following consistent pressure by the Blue Bulls on the Central Coast defence and when Young Yabbies' Will Wennerbom scored the conversion, Central West had a 14-0 lead.
Things would get even better for the Central West in the 32nd minute, when Harry Cummings used some incredible strength to get away from two Central Coast defenders, to reach over and score.
Wennerbom was unsuccessful with his conversion but the Blue Bulls had a healthy 19-0 lead.
Central Coast's afternoon got from bad to worse when Matt Martin was shown a yellow card when he failed to get back onside and from the ensuing play, Adam Plummer crashed over under the posts.
Wennerbom had an easy conversion attempt and he made no mistakes, with the Blue Bulls now up 26-0.
Central Coast got on the board three minutes into the second half, when winger Blake Erwin flew over to score out wide.
Terrigal back Adam Danckert was unable to convert and the Central West held a 21-point lead.
Central Coast lost another man to the sin bin, after Max Edwards was shown a yellow card in the 49th minute.
Central West was gifted a try in the 51st minute, when the referee awarded a penalty try, after Central Coast's Harry Gray was punished for a collapsed scrum less then 10 metres out from the try line.
Glasson would score his second try of the afternoon in the 56th minute following some great passing play out wide, started by a long run from Wennerbom which opened up the field for Central West.
Central West's Will Mitchell was shown a yellow card in the 61st minute and it gave the Central Coast some great field position.
But they were unable to make use of their advantage and turned the ball over several tackles later.
More success came in the 64th minute when Fangupo sent a cross field kick out wide, which was caught by Glasson, who passed it off to his Bulldog teammate Plummer, who was able to go over for his second try of the afternoon.
Orange City's Josh Tremain got in on the act in the 72nd minute, scoring from a metre out and with another successful Wennerbom conversion, Central West lead 52-5.
Corcoran admitted the win was "as good as it gets".
"I have very few games where I'm not anxious and it was a good experience to not be worried in a final," he said.
"All the boys were in control, there was no panic and they did the job."
While it was his first year coaching Central West, Corcoran said last year's loss to Central Coast in the final spurred them on.
"I could feel their hurt and it definitely drove them forward," he said.
"They put that aside, worked hard and got around each other.
"I had a lot of weird combinations there, putting different players in different positions but they never let me down."
Adam Plummer was named player of the tournament.
