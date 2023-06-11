PLACES in Polding team will be up for grabs for six talented Holy Family School runners this Tuesday when they look to show off their cross country skills.
Amelia Marr, Harry Dawson, Lily Dawson, Will Marr, Oliver Hanrahan and Angus Gillies head to the NSW Catholic Primary Schools (CPS) Polding Cross Country Carnival at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre Horsley Park.
The Kelso runners are part of the Bathurst Diocesan Team and were selected following the regional carnival in Coolah.
The runners will be vying for a place in the 2023 Polding team while at the Equestrian Centre.
The students have been in training hard for the event following both the recent school carnival, and then the Bathurst Diocesan Carnival.
The Polding Carnival invites successful catholic school runners from metropolitan and country areas, with the aim of progressing to the 2023 NSW PSSA State Carnival to be held at the Sydney Motorsport Park Eastern Creek on July 21.
That carnival will bring together the very best runners from NSW government and non-government schools, where the winners will progress to the School Sport Australia Championships.
School principal Kevin Arrow said was great to see such strong representation for the school at the carnival.
"Our runners has been highly motivated with their distance running in 2023, and are looking forward to the Polding Carnival," he said.
"Progression of six students is a great achievement for our school. Each of our six runners have a great chance to progress to being a Polding rep in 2023 and going on to 2023 NSW PSSA State Championships.
"We wish them well for the forthcoming Polding Catholic Carnival. They have worked hard to progress to the Polding Carnival and they will get their best at this elite level."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.