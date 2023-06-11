Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Holy Family will have strong representation at NSW CPS Polding Cross Country Carnival

Updated June 12 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Holy Family team of Harry Dawson, Will Marr, Oliver Hanrahan, Angus Gillies, Lily Dawson and Amelia Marr. Picture supplied.
The Holy Family team of Harry Dawson, Will Marr, Oliver Hanrahan, Angus Gillies, Lily Dawson and Amelia Marr. Picture supplied.

PLACES in Polding team will be up for grabs for six talented Holy Family School runners this Tuesday when they look to show off their cross country skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.