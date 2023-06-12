WE'RE officially at the halfway point of the 2023 Western Premier League (WPL) season and we're starting to get a better idea about where teams will finish up.
After seven rounds, this year's WPL is looking like it'll be the most competitive since its rebirth in 2020.
Two points separate first to third, while only six points separate fourth to eighth.
I genuinely believe that on their day, any team in this competition can win.
And that makes for great entertainment.
So sit back and enjoy our thoughts on which teams are the contenders, in the mix and battling relegation (if it was a thing out here).
AN ALL Bathurst grand final is looming a big possibility, but there's a dark horse looming.
Bathurst '75 leads the way after seven rounds, only a point ahead of city rivals in Panorama.
'75 have shown they don't lack goals, failing to score less than two goals in a game twice this season.
The Goats are a brick wall, conceding just four goals so far and keeping four clean sheets, including three straight.
And the teams clashed in round seven, in what could've been a grand final preview, with the Goats getting up 2-0, their first WPL win against '75.
But nipping at the top two's kneels are Orana Spurs, only a point behind the Goats.
Spurs are just a little bit crazy, especially when you look at their form in their last five games.
They've drawn 4-all with Bulls, smacked Macquarie United 5-1, got spanked by the Goats 3-0, won a 4-3 thriller against Barnies and are fresh off a 5-0 win against Parkes in their last outing.
They're absolute chaos but as a neutral, they're the most exciting team to watch in the league
If I was '75, Panorama or any other team in the finals, Spurs would be the last team I would want to play in finals football.
Right now, all three teams have what it takes to win the grand final.
STEP forward Barnstoneworth United, Dubbo Bulls and Macquarie United, three teams that don't know what they want to do.
I can't figure Barnies out at the moment. They look like they could be a premiership contender, but at times they've fallen apart against the big teams.
They managed to hold Panorama to a 1-all draw, but they were outclassed in a 4-1 loss to '75 and in a 4-3 defeat to Spurs, where they scored two late goals.
Bulls at time have looked rock solid, but at their worst - ahem, that 9-1 loss to '75 - they've been absolutely dreadful. And that eight-goal loss came smack bang in the middle of two wins.
Macquarie United, however, have improved massively compared to last year.
With two wins in 2023, they've already doubled their amount of wins from last year.
They've recruited well with the likes of former NPL footballer Jamie Lobb and they've got some brilliant up-and-coming juniors in Bailey Auld, Gonzalo Huertas, Ethan Letfallah and Tristan Waters.
And that 4-2 win over Bathurst '75 on the opening day of the season showed that when Macquarie put it together, they're a good team.
They just need more of those results, if they want to find that form that lead them to the minor premiership in 2020.
THANKFULLY there's no relegation in the Western Premier League because if there were, there'd be two teams in real trouble.
Reigning champions Orange Waratahs look a shadow of their former self and it's no surprise when you have a look at who they've lost.
Adam Brackenridge, Ryan Sinclair, Guy Burgess and last year's joint-golden boot winner Craig Sugden have all left the WPL squad, while last year's coach Adam Scimone has moved back to Sydney.
They did pick up last year's joint-golden boot winner Agieg Aluk from Bathurst '75, but with one goal from seven games in 2023, the star forward hasn't been able to find that form he enjoyed last year.
Parkes Cobras on the other hand have had a fairly similar squad to last year and that's not too bad, considering they managed to qualify for a preliminary final.
However, Parkes did finish the 2022 regular season in sixth from 11 teams and they don't enjoy the squad depth like the other seven teams, who have much larger centres to pull from.
With three draws and four losses, Parkes have remained competitive in most games they've played, but they need to start winning and winning soon if they want to play finals football.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.