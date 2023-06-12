Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Western Premier League mid-season report: Which teams are the contenders, in the mix and relegation candidates

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 13 2023 - 10:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 Western Premier League mid-season report card.
2023 Western Premier League mid-season report card.

WE'RE officially at the halfway point of the 2023 Western Premier League (WPL) season and we're starting to get a better idea about where teams will finish up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.