A CENTRAL West horse trainer would like to see Australian brumbies better used, following a spark in culling debates.
Burilda Park Equine horse trainer Leigh Cragg knows just how intelligent and useful wild horses can be, after participating in the 2022 Australian Brumby Challenge.
The challenge requires trainers from across NSW and interstate to break in a wild horse from Kosciuszko National Park.
One of the areas sparking debate over culling the brumby population in order to preserve the park's habitat.
According to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, the State Government introduced the Kosciuszko Wild Horse Heritage Act 2018 with the aim of protecting both the heritage value of wild horses in the national park and also preserve the natural environment.
A wild horse heritage management plan was adopted, stating by June 30, 2027, a population of 3000 wild horses will occupy 32 per cent of the park.
This will leave 68 per cent of Kosciuszko National Park free from brumbies.
However, a survey conducted by National Parks and Wildlife Service indicates the estimated population increased by around 4000 between 2020 and 2022, with approximately 18,814 brumbies expected to currently live in the park.
After the November 2022 survey results were released indicating an increase in numbers, debates were sparked.
Some said the State Government were not doing enough to reduce brumby numbers, while others were heartbroken at the prospect of culling the wild horses.
Though Mr Cragg has worked with horses for years, it was after participating in the Australian Brumby Challenge he developed a new appreciation for the breed.
Their intelligence and natural instinct developed over hundreds of years surviving in the wild.
The challenge required Mr Cragg to break in a brumby from Kosciuszko National Park, in only a few months.
A mare that had been living in the wild for around 18 years was delivered to Mr Cragg, who broke her in before the pair competed in the annual Brumby Festival in Victoria.
Summer was asked to perform a range of tasks and to overcome numerous obstacles, all of which she took in her stride.
Mr Cragg said it proves how intelligent the breed is, and he would love to see brumbies fulfill their potential.
He said they're often put in the "too hard basket", but a little investment can lead to gaining "a hell of a lot back".
"It would be great to see the brumbies utilised more," he said.
"They make unreal ridden horses, and when I see the cullings I see such a waste of horses like Summer.
"Summer was unbelievable. I rode her through the full crowd at one point thinking, 'This is unreal, 140 days ago she was a proper mustang grazing the Kosciuszko hills and now this.' It was a really cool moment."
Summer has fulfilled her purpose and will now live out the rest of her life as an unridden member of the Burilda Park mob.
