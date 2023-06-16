Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Burilda Park's Leigh Cragg shines light of potential of brumbies

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burilda Park Equine's Leigh Cragg with Summer, a Kosciuszko brumby he broke in as part of the Australian Brumby Challenge in 2022. Picture by Amy Rees
Burilda Park Equine's Leigh Cragg with Summer, a Kosciuszko brumby he broke in as part of the Australian Brumby Challenge in 2022. Picture by Amy Rees

A CENTRAL West horse trainer would like to see Australian brumbies better used, following a spark in culling debates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.