Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Tournament delay sparks call for Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium repair

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
June 13 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goldminers chairperson Brooke McInnes mops the floor of Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium on June 12 while players avoid water to warm up for the John Martin tournament. Picture by James Arrow
Goldminers chairperson Brooke McInnes mops the floor of Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium on June 12 while players avoid water to warm up for the John Martin tournament. Picture by James Arrow

FRESH water troubles at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium have frustrated visiting players and prompted a blunt assessment from the facility's court supervisor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.