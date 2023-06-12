FRESH water troubles at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium have frustrated visiting players and prompted a blunt assessment from the facility's court supervisor.
Mayor Robert Taylor, meanwhile, told the Western Advocate on Monday morning (June 12) that the problem might be related to meddlesome birds and said Bathurst Regional Council will "definitely have a look at it when it is brought to their attention".
The under 12s John Martin Country Tournament for basketball players was delayed on Sunday and Monday, June 11 and 12, 2023 after organisers discovered water on the floor of the stadium.
Parents and volunteers had to mop up the puddles.
"I don't know whether it's condensation or leaks because there's been frosts, but the kids can't play," Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium court supervisor John Latham said.
"I was involved with basketball 30-odd years ago and it leaked then. It's not good enough."
Kylee Lane and her Illawarra Hawks travelled to Bathurst for the tournament and had to wait for their Sunday and Monday morning games.
Ms Lane said the Bathurst stadium is a fine facility, but the water makes it "really dangerous".
"It's not good, especially for a carnival like this where people have travelled from all over the state," she said.
"Our girls were here 30 minutes beforehand to get ready and we've had a whole hour to wait in a freezing cold stadium.
"In future, we'll know not to get here too early because it seems to be a recurring issue."
Bathurst Regional Council replaced a large portion of the indoor sports stadium's roof in early 2022 to fix the problem of persistent leaks in wet weather.
Council told the Western Advocate in mid-2022, however, that "some periods of water ingress" had been noted even after the works were completed.
"Investigations have revealed that during heavy rain periods with higher winds, water can still enter via the whirlybirds on the roof, causing ponding around these areas on the courts," council's director of engineering services Darren Sturgiss said at the time.
Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium manager Andrew James told the Advocate a couple of months later that cockatoos had been chewing at the new washers and screws on the roof and creating new holes.
"That means we've got new leaks we don't know about," he said.
"We've actually fixed the issues that we had here before, but because we have brand new washers and screws, the cockies have decided to take them on."
In regards to the latest problems at the indoor stadium, mayor Cr Taylor expressed his dismay on Monday morning about the water on the court given there was no rainfall over the June long weekend.
He said it might be a case of birds eating away rubber grommets put in place to stop the roof from leaking.
"It hasn't been raining, so why is there water on the court? I don't know how. Where has it come from?" Cr Taylor said.
"We fixed the grooves in the roof but the cockatoos and galahs take the rubber grommets - they eat them - and so the roof leaks again.
"It could be a leaking pipe or something, but council will definitely have a look at it when it is brought to their attention."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.