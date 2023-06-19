Western Advocate
Learn by Love Education teaching Bathurst parents first aid for infants

By Amy Rees
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 1:00pm
PERFORMING first aid on your baby while waiting for an ambulance could be a lifesaver, and a Bathurst organisation is providing parents with these essential skills.

