Curious about confinement areas? Take a trip to Canowindra | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 11:00am
The classer checked this one at a sire evaluation in South Australia.
LOCAL Land Services Sheep Connect and Bathurst Merino Association have combined to offer a bus day tour to inspect livestock confinement areas that have been set up on four paddocks in the Canowindra district.

