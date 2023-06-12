AS the June long weekend comes to an end, we've put together a list of some of the cheapest places to fuel up on the return to Bathurst.
Read on to find out where the best places are to fill up if you're coming from the east or the west. For those coming from the north or the south, check the map for more fuel retailers.
All prices were accurate as of Monday afternoon.
No matter if you are travelling back to Bathurst from the east or the west, it is best to wait until you get home to fill up the tank.
Many of Bathurst's fuel retailers are cheaper than the lowest prices for regular unleaded, diesel and e10 in other areas people could pass on their way home.
You won't pay more than 176.9 cents per litre for regular unleaded, 193.9 cents per litre for diesel, and 174.9 for e10.
The unmanned United on the corner of William and Durham streets is the cheapest for the three main varieties. Regular unleaded is 165.9 cents per litre, diesel is 175.9 cents per litre, and e10 is 163.9 cents per litre.
Anyone who travelled to Sydney for the weekend should wait as long as possible to fill up during their return trip to Bathurst.
In and around the heart of Sydney, motorists are paying as much as 201.9 cents per litre for regular unleaded.
The cheapest fuel retailer in the vicinity is Harry's Fuel in Sydenham, where regular unleaded is priced at 175.4 cents per litre - nearly 10 cents more expensive than in Bathurst.
Diesel is cheapest at the Metro Petroleum in Marion Street, Leichhardt, where it is 173.4 cents per litre, and the best price for e10 - 178.9 cents per litre - is at the Metro Petroleum on Addison Road, Marrickville.
In the Penrith area, at the foot of the Blue Mountains, petrol becomes more expensive, with the lowest price for unleaded being 185.9 cents per litre at several service stations in Werrington and St Marys.
The price continues to climb along the Great Western Highway, with prices for regular unleaded ranging between 181.9 and 205.9 cents per litre from Springwood through to Blackheath.
In Lithgow, prices become much cheaper.
The best price for regular unleaded is 176.7 cents per litre at the Midtown fuel retailer on Main Street. This retailer also has the best for diesel (177.9) and e10 (174.7).
If you need to fill up before you reach Bathurst on your way back from western NSW, it would be preferable to stop for fuel in the Dubbo area.
The Shell at Brocklehurst has the best price for the main three varieties. Regular unleaded is advertised for 175.9 cents per litre, while diesel is 189.9 cents per litre and e10 is 171.9 cents per litre.
In Orange, prices are slightly more expensive.
The two United retailers in Orange have regular unleaded for 179.9, while diesel is 188.5 cents per litre and e10 is 177.9.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.