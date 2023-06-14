Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Chifley Dam coming up to three consecutive years at capacity

Updated June 14 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chifley Dam spilling (file picture) and the Macquarie not flowing at Eglinton in early 2020.
Chifley Dam spilling (file picture) and the Macquarie not flowing at Eglinton in early 2020.

CHIFLEY Dam is coming up to three consecutive years of 100 per cent storage as the state faces warnings of a return to El Nino conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.